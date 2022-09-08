Israeli ultra-orthodox women eye the political stage

The two ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, do not let women represent them in parliament

Israel is heading to its fifth election in than four years. Candidates come and go, political parties disappear and new ones sprout in their place, political alliances shift and change, but one thing remains constant. The participation of ultra-Orthodox women in politics.

“There is a minimal principle that's called 'to elect and to get elected', the right to be represented - one of the most basic foundations of a democratic state. If it does not exist, it is a stain on every democratic state," says political activist Hila Hassan Lefkowitz.

Lefkowitz is a member of is part of nivcharot, a collective of orthodox women who educate one another on politics, rhetoric and feminism. For the past three months, she has also served as an administrator in the local religious council of the small town of Kfar Yona in central Israel – one of only about 10 females nationwide in that position. There, she’s fighting for female representation and visibility in an area that is usually dominated by men only.

"I am a feminist who does acknowledge that there are physical differences between men and women. And this influences the way that men and women view things,” she notes. “I sometimes view things differently. I look at things differently. We need both, we need as much variety as possible."

For Lefkowitz, her work in the local religious council is only a pit stop on her way to parliament. But her struggle is a long one, and it has its price.

"I want that girls will have this model in mind: of course orthodox women can run for parliament,” she says. “In 5 years, maximum, I will be in parliament, I know that it will happen.”

She hopes she will be representing the Shas party, an ultra-Orthodox party founded before the 1984 elections to represent ultra-Orthodox Sephardim, Jews of Middle Eastern origin. She explains that as an ultra-Orthodox woman, she has certain values which she would be unable to promote in a secular party.

But other orthodox women have found their political home in a secular party.

Omer Yankelevich joined the centrist Blue and White Party in 2019, and even served as a minister in a short-lived national unity government.

And a few months ago, group of ultra-Orthodox activists came together and joined Yesh Atid, the centrist party of interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Lapid is highly controversial within the ultra-orthodox community for advocating the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli military – something that many say they cannot reconcile with religious study.

Tzipi Lavi, 22, divorced and resident of the ultra-orthodox city of Bnei Brak next to Tel Aviv, is the initiator of this group within Yesh Atid.

"As of now, there is no space for women in the ultra-orthodox parties, not as members of parliament, nor as members of party, not even as activists,” she laments.

“Why get stuck with them, why tear myself up for every small achievement? If I can go to someone who happily helps me without me having to beg. I do not reject the ultra-Orthodox parties - if they wanted to work with me, I'd be happy to work with them.”

Lavi complains that the ultra-Orthodox parties do not advance topics that are important to her, such as domestic violence, (“they don’t even touch it’) or sexual assault. Or even state-religious schools, which she wants to be available for her son.

“Not only do they not advance these topics, they oppose them!"

Lavi’s group comprises of young ultra-Orthodox women and men from all over the country who do not want to wait for the ultra-Orthodox parties to open up. To them, the topic of education within the ultra-orthodox community is crucial: schools which combine both, religious and secular education according to the state's curriculum.

This is a central concern for one of the group, Sari Miron, a 28-year-old video editor from Elad, an ultra-Orthodox town east of Tel Aviv.

"There are many families who are afraid of state-religious schools, because in the ultra-orthodox media they say terrible things about those who go there: That they won't reach the 'world to come', that they destroy everything. It really makes me angry! I believe in combining Torah and the outside word.”

Miron says her son will study in a yeshiva, but it is import he also gets a high-school diploma, “because in the end he will have to make a living. This is clear to me."

For orthodox women the path to politics is harder than it is for men, or secular women, and often presents more challenges on the way. At present, to enter party politics they either need to make concessions and join a non-orthodox party or struggle in a different way.

For some, this means they risk their reputation in their communities und with family. But at the same time, what unites them is their idea of feminism: that also or especially, as orthodox women their voices should be amplified and heard in parliament as well.