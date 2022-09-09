'I am a Zionist just like all previous leaders of the party, and Zionist ideology is at the heart of Meretz'

In an interview with i24NEWS on Thursday, Meretz party leader Zehava Galon ruled out the possibility of any kind of coalitional arrangement that would see her left-wing party share a government with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The interview was conducted hours after the Meretz and Labor parties confirmed they were invited to a meeting by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who publicly urged them to run together in the upcoming November elections.

The latest polls projected the dovish Meretz to garner five to seven parliamentary seats.

"If I see that there is a possibility of Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power, I will give priority to strengthening the opposition bloc by accepting an alliance with the Labor Party," she said.

Asked whether the Meretz party led by the left-wing Galon still still regarded itself as a Zionist party, she said she had not changed her position, namely that the State of Israel is the State of both the Jewish people and all its citizens, including those who are Arabs and therefore non-Jews.

"I am a Zionist like all previous leaders of the party, and Zionist ideology is at the heart of Meretz," she said.

Does she still believe in the two-state solution, even though former Meretz leaders have turned away from it in favor of a bi-national state? "Even if the reality on the ground shows us that it is, for the time being, difficult to apply, the two-state solution remains, in my view, the only possible one."

As for the option of a binational state, Galon considers it "absurd."

"Can you imagine that Israelis and Palestinians manage to live side by side in the same state, when so much blood has flowed between them? It's unimaginable," she said.

"That's why even if Mahmoud Abbas is a weakened leader, we have to find an agreement with him. Otherwise we will find ourselves in the situation of Gaza, surrounded by Hamas and Islamic Jihad," she warned.