Israel: Shaked, Hendel end partnership within Zionist Spirit

‘Yoaz Hendel remains a prisoner of the 'Everything but Bibi' camp’

The short-lived political partnership between Zionist Spirit party leader Ayelet Shaked and her recent ally Yoaz Hendel came to an end on Sunday.

Just four days before the deadline for submitting party lists for the upcoming November election, the politicians traded mutual accusations, indicating that they will each lead their own party, neither of which is expected to enter the next Knesset (Israeli parliament).

The alliance ends a month-and-a-half after its formation. The latest opinion polls predict the party will win only 1.1 percent of the vote. If these forecasts are true, it means that the Zionist Spirit party will fall well below the eligibility threshold.

The major disagreement between Shaked, currently Israel’s Interior Minister, and Hendel, the country’s Communications Minister, is over the party's support for a possible right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, to which Hendel is strongly opposed.

The party leader said she took the initiative for the break-up, on the grounds that her ex-political partner "remained a prisoner of the 'Everything but Bibi' camp,” referring to Netanyahu, the Opposition Leader and former prime minister.

While Yamina, Shaked's former party, played an essential role in forming the outgoing coalition government which took Netanyahu out of the premiership, she said that she is ready to join a narrow coalition led by the leader of Likud and including far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Confirming that she was ready to enter a future Netanyahu government, Ayelet Shaked said, "In the event that a government of national unity fails to be formed after the next election, Yoaz Hendel wanted to lead the country to another election rather than form a right-wing government. This option is inconceivable."