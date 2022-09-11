Israel: Liberman compares Netanyahu to Goebbels, Stalin

‘These words are false, scandalous and an insult to the memory of the Holocaust’

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said Sunday that political tactics of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu resemble those of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels or (Soviet dictator Joseph) Stalin.

Speaking to journalists before the weekly cabinet meeting, Liberman claimed that Netanyahu’s “methods are just like those of Goebbels and Stalin, to make harsh and absurd accusations until people get used to that absurdity."

"Netanyahu and his allies are pressuring the attorney general to open an investigation into ridiculous allegations against me, in order to demonize our party," he added, referring to recent claims by Liberman’s former aide Yossi Kasima, who said that the finance minister offered him $100,000 to assassinate a senior Israel Police official nearly two decades ago.

Reacting to these comments, Likud party led by Netanyahu called Liberman's statements outrageous, saying that he was inciting hatred against the Opposition Leader because he was panicking as the November elections approached.

“His words are false, outrageous and an insult to the memory of the Holocaust,” Likud said in a statement.

"We demand Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to immediately condemn Lieberman's hateful remarks," the party wrote.

Gantz quickly took to Twitter to react.

"I highly appreciate Finance Minister Liberman, but I condemn his words. The comparison with those who committed the worst atrocities in human history is unacceptable," he wrote.