Israeli elections: Yamina, Jewish Home to run on joint ticket

Merger was approved Sunday night with signing ceremony due to take place on Monday

The Yamina and Jewish Home parties have agreed to run on a joint ticket for Israel's upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1.

The merger was approved Sunday night by Jewish Home's central committee, and a press conference announcing the move was supposed to take place on Monday along with a formal signing ceremony.

The participants in the press conference are scheduled to be Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked from Yamina and Jewish Home list chairman and Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny.

The joint ticket will run under the Jewish Home name with the Hebrew letter "Bet" on ballot slips.

The deadline to register lists for the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament) is this Thursday night.

According to Hebrew media, Likud party officials are attempting to scuttle the deal by potentially placing Brodny on their list, which was reportedly proposed to Likud chairman and leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu.

Brodny told Ynet that the merger was approved and all that is left is to sign the agreement.