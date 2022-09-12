He allegedly offered to match the state funding for schools that do not teach Israel's secular core curriculum

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly promised to fund all ultra-Orthodox schools, even those that don't teach the state's curriculum, if re-elected prime minister.

According to reports, Netanyahu made the pledge as he brokered a deal with the ultra-Orthodox parties of Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah to run together again as United Torah Judaism. Parties have until this Thursday to submit their candidate slate.

Netanyahu allegedly offered to match the state funding for schools that do not teach Israel's secular core curriculum.

Israeli schools are divided into four tracks: state-secular, state-religious, Arab and independent-religious - where the ultra-Orthodox learn.

In state schools, the Education Ministry's mandated core curriculum is obligatory. It is the same in state-religious schools, although 40 percent of teaching hours are comprised of religious studies.

The independent-religious track, however, is described as "recognized, unofficial education," meaning those schools are not under the proprietorship of the State of Israel or local authorities. These schools primarily focus on religious education, with some teaching as little as only two hours of secular subjects.

“For me, it’s signed and sealed," Degel Hatorah head Moshe Gafni said. "We will not enter any coalition without this discrimination being dealt with and the salaries of teachers in ultra-Orthodox schools being put on equal footing as the general school system."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party responded to the report by saying, "If, in order to survive politically, Netanyahu will have to jeopardize the future of hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox in the labor market and harm their livelihood - he will do that too without thinking twice."

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, of the National Unity party, said, "Netanyahu is ready to sell out these kids and the future of the country for his political interests."

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman noted, "In a translation - Netanyahu is ready to do everything to return to power even if it means sacrificing the few who still want to study core studies and integrate into the labor market. The future of Israel's citizens has long been of no interest to Netanyahu."