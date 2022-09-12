Israel: Avigdor Liberman announces party list for November election

According to recent polls, Yisrael Beitenu can count on securing five seats in Israeli parliament

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday evening announced his Yisrael Beitenu party’s list for the upcoming November election to the country’s parliament, the Knesset.

The announcement was made during a festive ceremony in Tel Aviv. Behind Liberman on the list is Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and lawmaker Evgeny Sova.

There are also several new faces, including Brigadier General (Res.) Sharon Nir, a former Israel’s army gender adviser, who was placed fourth on the list. The next slots are taken by lawmaker Yulia Malinovsky, Druze politician Hamad Amar, who serves as a minister in Israel’s Finance ministry, head of the Knesset Finance Committee Alex Kushnir, advocate Batia Kahana Dror and Prof. Yossi Shein.

According to recent polls, Yisrael Beitenu can count on securing five seats in the 120-seat Israeli parliament. In the meantime, the party leader Liberman came under fire for his latest remarks about Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The finance minister compared Netanyahu's political methods to those used by the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Netanyahu’s Likud party accused Liberman of inciting hatred against their leader ahead of the elections and demanded Israel’s leadership to take measures.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Germany, where he came together with Holocaust survivors, on Monday commented on Liberman’s remarks saying “I denounce what the minister of finance said, as I denounce any comparison between the Holocaust and anything. I am happy to see that the minister of finance took back what he said.”