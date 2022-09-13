Israel: Yamina head agrees to run Jewish Home party

'We’ll work together to form a broad, right-wing and stable government,' Ayelet Shaked says

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Tuesday morning that she agreed to run the Jewish Home party in a "joint run" with her right-wing Yamina party.

This comes just days after she split from her Zionist Spirit partnership with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, formerly of Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party.

The two parted following a disagreement whether to join a government led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Shaked said she would likely support Netanyahu, recommending him to once again lead Israel as prime minister.

After former prime minister Naftali Bennett resigned, deciding to step away from politics after his rocky tenure as Israel's premier, Shaked took the reigns of the Yamina party again. She previously led the Yamina party in 2019.

Jewish Home leader Yossi Brodny and Shaked agreed to run together under the name Jewish Hope, which will be finalized with approval from Jewish Hope's central committee.

However, some sources indicated that there might be difficulties as some within Jewish Home oppose unification with Yamina and Shaked specifically.

According to the deal, Shaked would receive the first, third and sixth spots on the slate and Jewish Hope the second, fourth and seventh.

“I am happy that we succeeded in rebuilding a home for religious Zionism and for the responsible right in Israel,” Shaked said in a statement upon announcing the deal.

“We’ll work together to form a broad, right-wing and stable government."