Report: Israel's Labor told by leader to 'attack' Lapid

'If Lapid is so worried - on the contrary, let him unite with Meretz. Who is stopping him?' the message says

The head of Israel's center-left Labor party, Merav Michaeli, reportedly directed the members of her party to "attack" Prime Minister Yair Lapid, it was reported Tuesday.

This comes as a direct response to Lapid's attempts to force a merger between Labor and Zehava Galon's left-wing Meretz party, which Michaeli has openly opposed.

According to a document seen by Walla, Michaeli states that the premier's attempt to bring about talks is "illegitimate, counterproductive and unnecessary hysterics."

Labor candidates were told to keep "calm" and "restrained" in interviews, and told to "focus on our real opponents."

Michaeli met with Galon in a meeting mediated by Lapid on Thursday, yet the talks did not lead to anything new. In an interview with Channel 12 on Monday, Michaeli clarified that a union between Labor and Meretz is out of the question. She called on Lapid to act considerately and "not out of hysteria."

The document mentioned Lapid more than any other person, including Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli media reports.

There are reportedly strong messages regarding Lapid, such as: "Those who say, 'Not unifying will hurt the bloc' - are not telling the truth. Period!"

Labor members were also instructed to accuse Lapid of acting in his own self-interest and acting "with illegitimate means." The document further states, "If Lapid is so worried... let him unite with Meretz. Who is stopping him?"

Additionally, the message asks members to note the "significant" ideological differences between the two left-wing parties during interviews.