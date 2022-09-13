Israel elections: Yesh Atid publishes candidates list

At a campaign event in Tel Aviv, Lapid says 'we managed to stop the nuclear agreement with Iran'

Israel's centrist Yesh Atid party on Tuesday night published its candidates' list for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 1.

The party, led by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, was holding a campaign event in Tel Aviv to announce the list of 36 spots, with the latest election poll projecting the party to win 23 seats in the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament).

At the top of the list sits Lapid. The first 12 spots are the same as last year's and includes Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai at the second spot, followed by Welfare and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen rounding out the top five.

The 13th spot changed, with former MK Michal Shir taking the position. Shir was previously a member of the New Hope party.

Four women are listed in the top 10 and 47 percent of women are in the top 36.

Also notable is the inclusion of Muslim activist Muhammad "Shoko" Elhega (29th spot) who runs the party's outreach to Arab voters, as well as the Ethiopian-Israeli candidate at the 31st spot, Roni Malachi.

During his speech at the campaign event, Lapid again took credit for scuttling a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"I say this cautiously, we managed to stop the nuclear agreement with Iran," he said.