Israel: Minister drops out of elections following party split

Israel's Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel officially dropped out of the upcoming parliament elections on Tuesday, just days after his Zionist Spirit party split.

“In five election campaigns, I tried to lead the voice of the stately right in the State of Israel," Hendel said.

"I am proud of the fact that I have been diplomatic all along. I am retiring from the current round with an ache in my heart, but with great pride and love for this nation and for Israeli society."

Hendel parted ways with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked a month-and-a-half after they announced their joint run, following disagreements on whether or not to join a coalition led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s clear to me that I also made mistakes in many decisions. Political instability is a strategic threat to the State of Israel," Hendel wrote on Facebook.

"To exclude half of the people, and it doesn’t matter which side of the political map, only increases the feeling of polarization and harms the resilience of society. I established the Zionist Spirit for the sake of a unity government, and when I realized that this partnership would eventually lead to a narrow government, I preferred to dismantle and pay the political price.”

Hendel first joined politics in 2019, migrating from party to party, including his own Derech Eretz party, until he finally formed the Zionist Spirit with Shaked.

Shaked announced Tuesday that she agreed to run the Jewish Home party with her right-wing Yamina party under the Jewish Home name.