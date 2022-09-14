Israel: Netanyahu close to forming coalition - poll

Likud remains the largest party in Israel, receiving 32 seats in the parliament, according to the poll

An Israeli election poll published Tuesday night showed that Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party are just one seat shy of being able to form a coalition.

The Kan poll showed the right-wing camp earning 60 seats, while the "anti-Netanyahu" bloc gained 55 seats in comparison. The Joint List, which historically has neither been part of the coalition nor opposition, earned five seats in the poll.

Likud remains the largest party in Israel, receiving 32 seats in the parliament (Knesset) if elections were held the day of the poll.

Trailing behind Likud is Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party with 24 seats, a slight rise compared to previous polls.

Both Benny Gantz's National Unity party and Bezalel Smotrich's far-right Religious Zionism party garnered 12 seats in the poll - sharing the title of the third largest party in Israel.

Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism would earn nine and seven seats, respectively.

Yisrael Beiteinu and left-wing parties Labor and Meretz would all earn five seats, and Islamist Ra'am would reach four.

Jewish Home, soon to be led by Ayelet Shaked - pending approval from the party - did not meet the 3.25 percent threshold in the polls to be part of the Knesset.

This means that neither bloc would be able to form a coalition, possibly sending Israel into the sixth round of elections since 2019.

