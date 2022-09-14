Parties must submit candidate lists by Thursday deadline of 10 pm for November's election

Party registration starts Wednesday for November's parliamentary elections in Israel.

The parties running for the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament) must submit their candidate lists to the Central Elections Committee chairman, Justice Yitzhak Amit, by the deadline of Thursday at 10 pm.

Representatives from the various factions who meet the deadline will be allowed up until midnight to finalize their registration and to choose a ballot symbol (each party is assigned a symbol of up to three Hebrew letters).

A total of 55 parties have requested registration forms, including a host of smaller parties.

In the 2021 election, 39 party lists ran with 13 winning seats in the Knesset in Jerusalem.

Alliances formed so far include Yamina and Jewish Home joining forces, the Religious Zionist Party teaming up with Jewish Power, and a New Hope-Blue and White ticket. The three Israeli factions currently within the Joint List agreed to run together again on Wednesday.

An Israeli election poll published Tuesday night showed that Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party are just one seat shy of being able to form a coalition.

The Kan poll showed the right-wing camp earning 60 seats, while the "anti-Netanyahu" bloc gained 55 seats in comparison. The Joint List, which historically has neither been part of the coalition nor opposition, earned five seats in the poll.