Israel elections: Party registration ends Thursday night

Final hours could see party shakeups and potential last-minute mergers

Registration for parties seeking to run in the upcoming national Israeli election will end on Thursday night at 10 pm.

The process to submit candidate lists to the Central Election Committee started on Wednesday morning.

The final hours could see party shakeups and potential last-minute mergers amid the jockeying for the top positions in the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament) with voting set to take place on November 1.

Representatives from the various factions who meet the deadline will be allowed up until midnight to finalize their registration.

On the right, former prime minister and Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu is working hard to bring his Likud party back to power.

Apart from his voters, Netanyahu succeeded in convincing the far-right parties Noam, Religious Zionism and Jewish Power to agree on a joint run. He also managed to prevent the split of ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism.

Meanwhile, more to the center, Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party, whose main faces include Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot, became the first major faction to submit its list of candidates to the Knesset.

On the left, the Labor and Meretz parties, who were urged to run together by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, are likely to still run apart. This, even after Lapid warned them that if one of them fails to cross the electoral threshold, Netanyahu will become the next prime minister.