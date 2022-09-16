Move increases possibility the faction won't clear electoral threshold in November

Israel's predominantly Arab Joint List faction broke up on Thursday as its leader Ayman Odeh announced the bloc will run separately from the anti-Zionist Balad party, a move likely to compromise its performance in the November general election.

It is unclear whether the Joint List would clear the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the general vote as polls are currently predicting the lowest-ever turnout from Arab Israelis in the general elections, which could negatively impact Arab representation in Israel's government.

This development is seen as boosting the chances for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious bloc to form the next government.