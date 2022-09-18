The recent Joint List split was expected to boost opposition bloc's chances to form the next govt

A latest poll released on Saturday evening indicated that Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc would be one seat short of gaining a majority in the 120-seat Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

Netanyahu’s Likud party is predicted to get 33 seats, according to the poll conducted by the Kan public broadcaster. It is followed by Yesh Atid led by the current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid with 24 seats.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’ National Unity secured 12, the same as Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism. Transportation Minister Merav Mechaeli’s Labor party can count on six seats, while Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beitenu and Zehava Galon’s Meretz are predicted to get five seats each.

Former part of Israel's predominantly Arab Joint List faction Hadash-Ta’al got 4 seats, according to the poll, as well as Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am. The anti-Zionist Balad party, which split from Hadash and Ta’al earlier on Thursday, would not pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold in the upcoming election.

Registration for parties seeking to run in the upcoming national Israeli election ended on Thursday. Israelis will take to the polls on November 1 for the fifth time in less than four years.

