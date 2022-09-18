'Sami Abou Shahadeh is an existential danger to the State of Israel'

The party of Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is seeking to block an Israeli Arab lawmaker from running in the upcoming election.

Yisrael Beiteinu submitted a request to the Central Election Commission on Sunday to disqualify the chairman of the Arab Balad party, MK Sami Abou Shahadeh, so that he cannot run in elections scheduled for November 1.

The request was submitted in accordance with the Basic Law of the Knesset, Article 7A, which states that the candidacy of a member of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) whose actions or statements have the effect of denying the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, inciting racism or supporting an armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organization against the State of Israel should be disqualified.

Yisrael Beiteinu MK Limor Magen Telem, who submitted the request, said "Abou Shahadeh is an existential danger to the State of Israel. We will do everything to ensure that people who do not recognize that Israel is a Jewish and democratic state and who try to deny the symbols of the state do not sit in the Knesset."

The request requires the approval of one third of the electoral committee. The chairwoman of the left-wing Meretz party, Knesset member Michal Rosin, has already said she would oppose the request.

Abou Shahadeh responded to the disqualification request against his party, telling Kan Reshet Bet radio: "Liberman is in a difficult situation and he is attacking us to make headlines."

The split of the predominately Arab Joint List into separate lists came shortly before the deadline for the registration of candidates by the parties on Thursday evening.

The three sub-factions that made up the Joint List - Hadash, Ta'al and Balad - had agreed to run together again the day before, but Balad reneged on his decision at the last minute after a dispute over the allocation of seats on the list with Hadash and Ta'al.

Two polls conducted on Friday evening give 60 seats to the bloc led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as four seats for Ra'am and the Hadash-Ta'al union.

As things stand, Balad appears to have little chance of clearing the electoral threshold.