Israel: Meretz petitions to disqualify Idit Silman from elections

Silman's placement in the Likud party is a 'gross violation of the law'

Israel’s left-wing Meretz party filed a petition to the Central Elections Committee on Monday in a bid to disqualify Idit Silman from running with the center-right to right-wing Likud party in November’s election.

Last week, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu used his discretion to award Silman the 16th spot on his party’s list.

Silman earlier this year defected from the Yamina party, which was then led by Israel’s former prime minister Naftali Bennett. Her defection largely helped bring down Bennett’s government, which led to Yair Lapid’s appointment as the Jewish state’s premier and set up Israel’s fifth election in four years.

Click here for an Explainer on Israel's political parties leading up to the election.

Meretz based its petition on Basic Law: A lawmaker who does not resign from her office immediately after quitting her party cannot run for parliament with another sitting party. Leaving the party can include voting against the party’s position on expressing confidence in the government, as long as it was done with the prime of political compensation, according to the Israeli parliament’s Section 6a.

Although Silman abandoned Yamina and the coalition by publicly resigning in April, the party never formally expelled her from it, and Silman resigned from parliament last week in order to run with Likud. Silman also never voted no confidence against the government, but prevented many of its key policies from advancing.

Meretz said her placement on Likud’s list was a “gross violation of the law,” causing “damage to the purity of the elections.”