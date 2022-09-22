Analysis: Yair Lapid’s gamble on the world stage

Speeches on the most important stage in the world do not change international reality, but they have an effect

It may be that “what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas", but this isn’t always true of what happens at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Speeches on the most important stage in the world do not change international reality, and their practical meaning is very limited. But they can have an effect at home. Something Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was well aware of when he speaks in favor of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But if anyone is stressed by Lapid’s words – fear not. No Palestinian state will be established in the coming years - and certainly not because of a speech at the UN.

With Israel only a month and a half until elections, it’s no coincidence that Lapid, one of Israel's most calculated politicians in recent years, chose to stir up a storm around his speech - more than 24 hours before he even delivered it. Those around the Prime Minister have made it clear that the logic is simple: "We are heading for elections," say his people, "we need to put our positions on the table." This may be logical, but reality and history prove that it usually works exactly the opposite way, and the nearer we get to elections, the politicians make every effort to hide controversial positions that may alienate potential voters.

From the 1990s until 2016, every Israeli prime minister who spoke at the UN mentioned the "two-state solution."

Including, in case you forgot, Benjamin Netanyahu.

But since 2016, the political (and international) reality has changed, and the issue has been abandoned. The big difference between Netanyahu and Lapid is that so far as the Israeli public is concerned when Netanyahu talks about two states at the UN, Israelis see it as part of the ceremony, and accept it as part of the UN ritual, nothing more. No one ever thought it a practical plan. On the other hand, Lapid's credibility is much higher, and from an electoral point of view, this may come back to haunt him.

Lapid's choice of words is both interesting and intriguing. Throughout his political career, he has positioned himself firmly in the center of the political divide, a stance that allowed him to comfortably navigate political storms on fundamental issues.

This time, however, Lapid chose to spotlight the most complex and controversial issue among the Israeli public. Bringing the two-state solution back to the table attracts voters from the left, at a time when - according to all estimates - the election will be decided by swing voters who are to be found firmly in the center-right of the political map. Is it possible that Lapid realized that he will not be prime minister and this is his way of attracting voters from all the left-wing parties so he can become the undisputed leader of the opposition?

On the international side, we should not forget that the attention of world leaders is not focused on Israel – it’s focused on two central issues: the war in Ukraine and the violation of human rights in Iran. The thought that the world is preoccupied with Israel is very provincial.

For many years, Lapid criticized the well-remembered gimmick speeches of former prime minister Netanyahu (like the one where he held up a crude drawing of a bomb), so tonight's intention is to try to turn the essence into a gimmick. It is not clear if this is a tactical or strategic move. What is clear is that the Prime Minister's action, at such a sensitive time, ahead of the elections and in the midst of what appears to be a renewed wave of terrorism, may cost him votes, and ultimately, the elections.