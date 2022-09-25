Only 32% of Israelis support 2-state solution despite Lapid’s claim

49% of respondents think Israel should attack Iranian nuclear facilities, even without Washington’s approval

The Israel Democracy Institute published a survey on Sunday that showed that only 32 percent of Jewish Israelis support a two-state solution which contradicts Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s statement in his recent UN speech that the majority of Israelis are in favor of this move.

According to the survey that was conducted on the eve of the Jewish New Year, 36 percent of Israelis do not think that the next government should advance a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian conflict, compared to 50 percent in February 2021.

The poll also showed a high disparity between Jewish Israelis (31 percent) and Arab Israelis (60 percent) on this matter.

Earlier on Thursday, Lapid addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York saying that the two-state solution would be the right thing for Israel and claiming that the majority of the country's population support it, himself included.

Several world leaders, including Saudi and Emirati leadership, welcomed Lapid's speech.

Another divisive question indicated that 49 percent of the public thinks that Israel should attack Iranian nuclear facilities, even without Washington’s approval. Nearly 55 percent of Jewish Israelis and 17 percent of Arab Israelis support this option.

Speaking about the future, 29 percent of Israelis said they believe that the coming year 5783 will be better than the last one, while 30 percent expect it to be the same and 21 percent fear it will be worse.