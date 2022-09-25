Israel's challenges in the new year: Politics, diplomacy, defense

A roundup by i24NEWS journalists

Israelis celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, on Sunday evening, the Jewish state will have to negotiate several decisive turning points for its future in the coming months, whether in the political, diplomatic, military, societal or economic fields. What follows is a brief overview of the major issues facing the Jewish state by i24NEWS journalists.

POLITICS

The next crucial juncture awaiting Israelis after the holidays will take place on November 1, the day of the elections. It will be the fifth such ballot in three and a half years, a fact laying bare a chronic political instability that Israelis have grown tired of. The most pressing challenge of whoever prevails in the election will be to form a strong coalition that wouldn't not fall apart at the first sign of discord. Benjamin Netanyahu, at the helm of his right-wing bloc, seems to be the pollsters' favorites, even if at the moment they foresee a narrow majority that would not guarantee him, in the event of victory, the prospect of any sort of serene leadership.

For Daniel Haïk, a political analyst, the fifth election could quickly lead to a sixth if no majority emerges, raising the question of reforming the electoral system.

"It is time to form a commission to find 'a magic formula' to maintain the representation of Arab and ultra-Orthodox communities while modifying the definitely unstable proportional system," he said.

Repeated elections also pose the threat of a growing disinterest in politics and the weakening of political parties.

"Politics has become uninteresting, no one cares who thinks what. Israel is being emptied of all ideological substance and that's a worrying prospect for the future," explains Haïk.

Dror Even-Sapir, another political analyst, fears a backlash in the event a coalition made up of radicals such as Itamar Ben Gvir and the Orthodox parties come to power.

"Many people would feel completely unrepresented by such a government, and large-scale protests can be expected," he says.

IRAN

Israel hopes that its efforts to derail the Iranian nuclear talks are currently bearing fruit. Jerusalem has lobbied fiercely in recent months to convince the major powers not to give Tehran what they believe to be an undeserved and dangerous gift. The nuclear talks are now at a standstill but have not been broken off just yet. Israel therefore remains on its guard and should maintain pressure on its allies. But, agreement or not, Iran seems to be inching daily towards nuclear capability and, as Daniel Haïk reminds us, the Israelis will have to decide whether to embark on a military operation to neutralize at least part of the Iranian nuclear installations.

"It is clear, as shown by the preparations of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), that we are moving towards an Israeli operation of more or less large scale, the outcome of the discussions in Vienna be what it may," the analyst predicts.

Matthias Inbar, i24NEWS' military and security specialist, stresses another variable in the equation: the presence of pro-Iranian militias in Syria and the transfer of arms to Hezbollah, an ally of Tehran. Israel should continue its strikes on Iranian installations and arms depots on neighboring territory, in order "to counter the entrenchment of Iran on the Israeli border and to prevent Hezbollah from acquiring sophisticated weapons," he says.

IRIB via AP 2019 © Three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran, on June 6, 2018.

ABRAHAM ACCORDS

The Jewish state wants to encourage more Muslim countries to join the Abraham Accords, the second anniversary of which was marked last week. Recent months gave rise to cautious optimism, including talk of potential normalizations with Oman, Indonesia or even Mauritania, although the outcome of reported talks is slow to materialize. Israel would obviously like to formalize diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, which would create an opening into which many Muslim countries could subsequently rush. But, according to Daniel Haïk," Riyadh would wait for the death of King Salman before seriously contemplating a normalization with Israel."

The Abraham Accords are in any case a success, as Israel's ties with its new allies are flourishing: Israeli tourism in the United Arab Emirates is dynamic, and cultural and economic initiatives with Abu Dhabi are multiplying.

As for relations with Morocco, they are warm and in good shape, observes Cyril Amar, editor-in-chief of Maghreb magazine on i24NEWS.

"Ties with Morocco will keep developing on the military level, in particular with the respective visits of the chiefs of staff of the two countries, to Rabat and Tel Aviv," Amar says. According to him, Mohammed VI is waiting for Israel to officially recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara to finally open an embassy in Tel Aviv. Such successes could encourage some still undecided countries to cross the Rubicon.

However, these alliances could be put to the test by a possible return to the Iranian nuclear agreement, Amar argues. He recommends to be attentive to the evolution of the relations between Israel and its new friends in the light of such a development, as well as to the Palestinian question which is bound, in the long run, to be put on the table.

CHARGES OF 'APARTHEID'

Jerusalem will have to continue its efforts to defy the charges of "apartheid" leveled by hostile countries, anti-Israeli lobbies or even certain NGOs. The incalculable number of anti-Israeli resolutions in certain international bodies reveals a suspicious obsession, while countries like Afghanistan or China, to name but a few, are exempt from remonstrance. Above all, Israel will have to remain vigilant in the face of the UN commission charged with investigating possible war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza. The commission was weakened after anti-Semitic comments made by one of its members, but its mission is still ongoing.

THE WEST BANK

The wave of anti-Israeli attacks which claimed the lives of 19 people between March and May recalled the Intifada of the early 2000s, which had deeply traumatized the nation. Jerusalem is determined to stem this violence by continuing its anti-terrorist raids in the West Bank, but also by closely monitoring social media, which has become a powerful propaganda tool among Palestinian youths. Israeli forces have already made more than 2,000 arrests in near-daily raids in the West Bank over the past few weeks, and are not expected to slow down.

Inbar recalls that the aim of the Israeli forces is to "restore calm while carrying out surgical operations and avoiding plunging the region into a new cycle of violence," while Israeli officials have observed that the Palestinian Authority's rule in the northern West Bank, where Islamic Jihad is expanding its influence, is fraying. However, the security cooperation with Ramallah remains strategic for Jerusalem, while behind the scenes the battle for the succession of the 87-year-old Mahmoud Abbas has begun.

GAZA

After the latest escalation in Gaza last August, Jerusalem is keeping an eye on the Palestinian territory where the situation could degenerate at the slightest spark. "Israel must pursue security cooperation with Egypt so that Cairo continues to put pressure on Hamas, in order to avoid new hostilities," Inbar says.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has repeated that it is not interested in a conflict, but it remains accountable for the rockets fired by the Islamic Jihad, another terrorist subservient to the Tehran regime, over which Hamas seems to have little or no control.

LEBANON

Jerusalem and Beirut are close to an agreement on their maritime border which would settle the dispute over the distribution of offshore gas fields. An agreement between the two neighbors, officially in a state of war, can lead to a rapprochement as unprecedented as it is salutary. But that's not counting Hezbollah, a terrorist group making threats of escalation should negotiations fall through. These threats are part of the broader context of the shadow war between Israel and Iran. Tehran takes a dim view of any agreement between Lebanon and Israel and could push its proxy to engage in fighting that would be devastating for both sides.

MIXED CITIES

Israel is still traumatized by the Arab riots that scarred the country's mixed towns in May 2021 during the conflict between the IDF and Hamas in Gaza. Three people were killed and hundreds more injured in one of the worst cycles of intercommunal violence in the country's history. The situation remains tense and police estimate that the outbreak of new riots is only a matter of time. "We will have to find security and political solutions to prevent popular uprisings in these cities in the next round of violence," says Inbar. Undoubtedly, the most sensitive and concrete security challenge for the Israeli population.