Israel: Attacks against anti-Netanyahu protesters spike

Five attacks against people protesting against Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu have been recorded in the last three weeks as the country prepares for its fifth election since 2019, set for November 1.

On Saturday, a prominent activist within Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party was filmed psychically assaulting an Israeli war veteran known for his heroism in the Yom Kippur War.

Likud activist Rami Ben Yehuda punched Rami Matan after a heated argument during an anti-Netanyahu protest. Matan told Israel's Channel 12 news that Ben Yehuda "arrived at our bridge with a megaphone and began to shout ‘terrorists, Germans, leftist traitors.'"

In response to this incident, Likud said, “We do not accept violence from our people. The activist has been suspended until the case has been clarified."

Several days after the attack, and following criticism from his fellow lawmakers, Netanyahu himself tweeted, "I watched the harsh video of Rami Ben Yehuda and I would like to make it clear that I strongly condemn filming acts of violence by Likud activists."

In early September, a father and his 16-year-old son attacked protestors from the prominent anti-Netanyahu "Crime Minister" movement, lightly wounding two.

Several people at two demonstrations in central Israel were attacked two weeks after that. At one protest, ATV riders hit protesters with their helmets, leaving one slightly wounded. At the other, a driver got out of his vehicle and began cursing, spitting and clawing at the hands of a protester.

In response to the attack against Matan, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party called Ben Yehuda a core component of Netanyahu's "poison machine."