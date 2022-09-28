Israel's religious party Shas to target Arab voters

Ultra-Orthodox party seeks to reach places with low turnout

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox religious political party Shas said it would lead a campaign to rally the votes of the Arab parties a month before the general elections in Israel.

As part of the campaign, the party intends to reach areas defined as particularly disadvantaged in Arab communities and promise them to return prepaid cards for the purchase of food products, a campaign that is already taking place among the party's traditional voters.

Shas, currently led by Aryeh Deri, is even considering going door-to-door in certain areas and delivering a letter of commitment to citizens. The ultra-Orthodox party will seek to reach places where the percentage of voter turnout is particularly low.

The leftist Meretz party meanwhile said it would launch an awareness campaign in the coming weeks to increase the voting rate in the Arab sector. Additionally, the Joint List has announced that it will contest the next elections as two separate factions, Hadash-Ta'al and Balad.

A few weeks before the vote, new polls indicate that the bloc of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would win 60 seats, just one seat less than the minimum majority required to form a government after a split between Arab parties.

