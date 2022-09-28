Israel: Labor party to hold Rabin rally days before election

No rally was held last year for the first time since his assassination

Israel's Labor party will lead a rally in memory of late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin under the title "We are fighting for his way" in Jerusalem, three days before the Jewish state's election.

The rally will be held on the evening of October 29 at Jerusalem's Zion Square, during which public figures will speak.

The social democratic center-left Labor party decided to hold the annual rally this year in memory of Rabin after no rally was held last year for the first time since his assassination in 1995.

"Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial rally is the event where we all remember the terrible murder that was the result of the incitement to violence against Rabin and the courageous policies he pursued,” said Labor party leader and Israeli Transportation Minister, Merav Michaeli.

“The party Labor, the party of Yitzhak Rabin, will continue to campaign on the issues to which it gave priority, to follow its path in defense of democracy and the State of Israel, and will fight with all its might against the incitement to hatred and racism,” she continued.

Yaya Fink, the former CEO of Darkenou, which is organizing the rally on behalf of Michaeli’s party, said there is a duty to “speak out against incitement to hatred in the name of democracy at a time when activists are using extreme violence against pro-democracy protestors.”

“Twenty-seven years ago, the leader of the opposition (Benjamin Netanyahu) stood on the balcony and witnessed the incitement that led to Rabin's murder. Today, he stands aside and witnesses yet another dangerous incitement,” Fink continued.

“Our civic duty, as well as our historical duty, is to remember, not to forget, and above all to ensure that the extremists do not manage to harm our democracy once again.”