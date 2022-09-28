Israel’s Herzog condemns extremism, violence across political spectrum

'You can't avoid this disturbing thought: What's next? Knives? Gunshots? Deaths? We've been through this'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday condemned extremism and violence across the Jewish state’s political spectrum, calling on leaders and citizens to tone down or risk an escalation ahead of November’s elections.

Denouncing both verbal abuse and physical altercations, Herzog implored Israelis and their leaders to “not let the voices of extremism and violence lead us into an abyss of hatred,” urging that “we should not regard those who think differently from us as enemies.”

"I am troubled and worried. The violent incidents of the past few days and weeks have prevented me from sleeping," he added during a speech in his official residence in Jerusalem.

Five attacks against people protesting against Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu were recorded in the last three weeks.

On Saturday, a prominent activist within Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party was filmed psychically assaulting an Israeli war veteran known for his heroism in the Yom Kippur War.

His remarks came at a crossroads of politics and Jewish religion. With just over a month left until the fifth election in less than four years, Israel is in the midst of the most somber Jewish holidays. The ten days between the start of the Jewish year (Rosh Hashanah) and Yom Kippur next week are considered days of spiritual reflection and repentance.

"You can't avoid this disturbing thought: What's next? Knives? Gunshots? Deaths? We've been through this before," Herzog implored, alluding to one of the most painful incidents of political violence in Israel with the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

"Let's prove that there is a way to make important decisions without dismantling our home. Let's remember that we have a country in which we can live together, the day after the elections too.”