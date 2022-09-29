Israel: Deadlock still expected after elections - poll

The Likud party saw 32 seats in the poll, a downturn for Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu

A new Israeli poll found that, with just over a month before the next round of elections, neither bloc would be able to form a majority.

The bloc led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party earned 59 seats in the latest Channel 12 poll, down two seats compared to previous polls. The anti-Netanyahu bloc reached 57 seats in the poll, also short of the 61 seats needed to form an Israeli parliament (Knesset) coalition.

The other four seats go to the Arab-majority Hadash-Ta'al list, which does not belong to either bloc. To be able to form a coalition, a bloc would need to be created with the Arab joint parties, which some members of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party have already rejected.

The Likud party received 32 seats in the poll, maintaining its status as Israel's largest party, followed by Yesh Atid with 24 seats. However, this is a downturn for Netanyahu, as the last Channel 12 poll saw Likud reaching 34 seats and gave him 61 seats in total - the amount needed to form a coalition.

Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar’s center-right National Unity party got 13 seats in the latest poll, one more than the previous survey.

Most of the other parties maintained the number of seats seen in previous polls. Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionism with 12, ultra-Orthodox Shas with 8 and the haredi United Torah Judaism getting 7. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's party saw 6 seats, while the left-wing Labor and Meretz parties took 5 apiece. The Islamist Ra'am party, which sits in the current coalition, received 4 mandates.

Once again, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's party - this time the national-religious Jewish Home party - did not pass the 3.25 percent vote threshold in order to join the Knesset. Neither did Arab nationalist Balad, once part of the Joint List with Hadash-Ta'al.