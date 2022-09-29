Israel: National Unity Party to vote to disqualify Balad

The appeal against Balad was filed by a political party called 'Anachnu' - meaning 'us' in Hebrew

Israel's Defense Minister and head of the National Unity party Benny Gantz announced on Thursday that all his party members would vote to disqualify the Arab Balad party from running in the next round of elections.

The appeal against Balad was filed by a political party called "Anachnu" - meaning "us" in Hebrew. This little-known party aims to address social issues with a primary concern focusing on correcting the electoral system in Israel.

Additionally, the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, sent a request to the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday to disqualify the chairman of Balad, MK Sami Abou Shehadeh.

The CEC is led by High Court Judge Yizhak Amit and composed of representatives from all of the outgoing parliament's (Knesset) political parties. Almost every decision to disqualify a person or party from running are appealed in the High Court, which usually reverses the committee's decision.

According to Israeli law, a candidate or party may not run in elections if its actions or platform include "negation of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," "incitement to racism" or "support for armed struggle by a hostile state or by a terrorist organization against the State of Israel."

While making his announcement, Gantz stated that Balad acts "in extremes against the state."

"The Arab citizens of Israel deserve and are entitled to parliamentary representation, even to coalition representation, but there are decisions that are above all narrow political considerations."