Israel suspends Jewish visits to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus

Israeli security forces have decided to suspend visits to Joseph's Tomb in the Palestinian city of Nablus indefinitely due to the worsening security situation in the West Bank.

Joseph's Tomb is located in Area A of the West Bank, officially under complete Palestinian Authority control, although the Israeli army conducts operations there. Israeli security services prohibit Israeli citizens from entering Area A without prior permission.

The religious site is revered as the final resting place of the biblical Joseph, and Orthodox Jews' trips occur on at least a monthly basis.

Israelis' visits to Joseph's Tomb almost always trigger violent clashes with Palestinians.

The Israeli military is more broadly seeking to limit its activity in the northern West Bank city in order to allow Palestinian Authority security forces greater autonomy to operate there. However, a senior military official said Israeli forces would continue to enter all Palestinian towns to carry out operations there as needed.

In recent months, Nablus and Jenin have been particular hotbeds of violence between the Israeli army and armed Palestinians. These two cities in the northern West Bank are the scene of almost daily Israeli raids aimed at arresting suspected terrorists.

Over 2,000 Palestinians were arrested in the counterterrorism operation known as "Breakwave," which was sparked after a wave of terrorist attacks killed 19 people inside Israel and the West Bank.