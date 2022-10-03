Netanyahu, Lapid trade barbs over Lebanon talks

Netanyahu accuses Lapid of caving in before Hezbollah, Lapid retorts

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid traded barbs with his principal political rival, the former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, over the negotiations vis-à-vis Lebanon regarding a maritime border.

Netanyahu opined on Sunday that "Lapid is shamefully surrendering to Nasrallah's threats," referring to the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist group, a major player in Lebanese politics and a sworn enemy of the Jewish state.

Lebanon and Israel - neighboring countries officially in a state of war - have been for two years conducting US-brokered talks to delimit their maritime border and remove obstacles to hydrocarbon prospecting on the offshore Karish gas field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, to which both countries lay claim.

"He's handing to Hezbollah a sovereign territory of Israel with a huge gas reservoir, all without a parliamentary debate and without a referendum. Lapid does not have a mandate to hand over sovereign territories to an enemy state," Netanyahu stated on social media.

"Should this illegal underhanded opportunism pass, it won't be binding."

Lapid retorted by saying the line that Israel caved in before Hezbollah represented, in fact, a trope out of Hezbollah's propaganda playbook.

"Some facts for Netanyahu, simply because he hasn't seen the agreement - Israel is getting 100% of its security needs, 100% of the Karish gas field, and even part of the Lebanese reservoir," Lapid wrote on his Twitter account.

"I understand that it pains you that you didn't succeed to get a deal like this, but this is not a good reason to add onto Nasrallah's propaganda. Its possible to give a small applaud to the government that is working hard and bringing results to the Israeli nation."

Also on Sunday, a report claimed that Netanyahu harshly criticized the US administration of President Joe Biden for allegedly pressuring Israel to finalize the deal he branded "illegal and opportunistic."