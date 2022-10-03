Exclusive: Plan to open Allenby crossing 24/7 facing challenges

i24NEWS has obtained a letter that may throw a wrench in Israel's plans to extend Allenby's operating hours

An unexpected drawback has been found in Israel's plan to extend the operating hours of the Allenby crossing.

This comes after Israel announced last week it intends to open the hub, connecting Jordan and the West Bank, seven days a week and 24 hours a day for a pilot period starting October 24th. i24NEWS has learned that the pilot may not go on as planned or, for the very least, not kick off on time.

A letter obtained by i24NEWS, sent by Ofir Alkalay, director-general of Israel's labor union (the Histadrut), to the director of Israel's Tax Authority and the director of Israel's Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration reads: "The workers of the Allenby Bridge crossing were astonished to receive your letter with the unilateral decision to extend the hours of operation at the crossing as of October 24th.”

“The Histadrut of State Employees will not agree to unilateral correspondence and changes to work procedures outside of the framework of collective agreements, as is customary between the parties in a workplace where collective labor relations apply."

The letter further reads, "The employees of the customs division of the Tax Authority and the employees of the Population and Immigration Authority will continue to work regularly as they were on the eve of the change, and we reject everything related to the pilot and the change of working hours during the transition."

At the end of the letter, the workers' representative calls for intensive negotiations in order to reach agreements.

The extension of the opening hours of the crossing is part of a series of measures announced by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority last July, intended to benefit the Palestinian population.

Last week, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides praised the opening for a pilot period, saying the move “will make a real difference in people’s lives!”

The Allenby Bridge crossing is currently open from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. The crossing is mainly used by Palestinians living in the West Bank who are not granted permission to fly abroad through Israel, making their way to Amman's international airport through Allenby.

Israel's Tax Authority responded to i24NEWS with: "We received the letter and will study its content."