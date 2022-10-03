Israel: Rebel lawmaker appeals election disqualification

Chikli and Likud write 'the injustice caused to former MK Chikli screams to the heavens'

Disqualified candidate Amichai Chikli, along with Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, filed an appeal with Israel's Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate his candidacy for the upcoming legislative election.

Israel's Central Elections Committee (CEC) barred Chikli last week from running on the Likud slate, accepting a petition arguing that Chikli did not resign in a timely manner.

Chikli was ousted from the right-wing Yamina party, previously led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett, shortly after Idit Silman left the coalition. Under Israeli law, lawmakers declared defectors are barred from running in any existing parliament (Knesset) faction in the next election - scheduled for November 1 - unless they resign from the Knesset "immediately."

Notably, the law does not clarify a specific timeframe, and Chikli was declared a defector on April 25 and resigned on July 12. Likud then tapped Chikli to be a member of its party slate before the CEC disqualified him following a petition from left-wing Meretz party lawmaker Gaby Lasky.

Chikli and Likud wrote in their petition to the court that “the injustice caused to former MK Chikli screams to the heavens.”

Netanyahu previously said that if he returns to premier status, he will make Chikli a minister. They wrote in the appeal that “the basic constitutional right to vote and be elected” was violated.

“It is impossible to accept a situation in which a member of the Knesset and a party act according to the recommendation of a legally authorized court sitting in a panel of three judges and then find themselves in front of a broken trough,” Chikli and Likud wrote in Monday’s appeal.