Israeli minister defends Lebanon deal in i24NEWS interview

'At the end of the day it is a good agreement,' Sports and Culture Minister Hili Tropper says

Israel's Sports and Culture Minister Hili Tropper defended a US-brokered deal to delineate the maritime border with Lebanon in an interview that aired Monday on i24NEWS.

"The agreement at the end of the day is a good agreement," he told "The Rundown" host Calev Ben-David at the network's Jaffa Port studios.

"Did we get all of our demands? No. I do not know a negotiation in which everyone gets everything that they want. But were our main demands accepted? Yes, and there is a consensus around this with the security officials in the cabinet who think this is an excellent agreement and it's good that we didn't miss this opportunity," Tropper continued.

The minister was also asked about the security situation in the West Bank and whether the government has control.

"We should not exaggerate. There is no situation of loss of control. Are we dealing with terror? Yes. This started before the state of Israel. We need some proportions. I do not underestimate the fact that there is terror here and we need to fight it. That is what we are doing," Tropper said.

"There is no refuge. Wherever there is terror, this is where we will fight," he added.

He is a candidate on Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity election list and one of his closest allies, explaining why in his view Gantz is best positioned to lead the country.

"We have a chance to bring some stability here. What voters from the left to the right want is stability. The only candidate between [Opposition Leader Benjamin] Netanyahu and Gantz who is able to form a coalition is Benny Gantz. He has the security experience. The only answer is Benny Gantz."