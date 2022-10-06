Israel: Arab party Balad appeals disqualification

Adalah drafted the appeal against last Thursday's Balad disqualification

A panel of Israeli justices on Thursday will hear the Arab party Balad's appeal to overturn Central Election Committee's decision to disqualify it from running in the November 1 election.

On Tuesday, Balad accused Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and his National Unity party of attempting to prevent his faction from “exercising its democratic right" after Gantz said his party's representatives on the CEC would vote to stop the faction from running.

The appeal argues that the disqualification bid lacked evidence and that the Supreme Court already discussed most evidence during previous attempts to disqualify the party, none of which panned out.

Adalah - the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel - drafted the appeal against last Thursday's disqualification. The CEC concluded then that Balad “rejects Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state."

As part of Israel's Basic Law, the parliament (Knesset) defines the conditions for disqualifying a party or candidate from elections, in part, as being goals or actions that negate the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

The appeal states that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara found no reason to ban the party and that there was insufficient evidence that Balad was attempting to change Israel's identity.

According to the most recent polls, Balad is not expected to meet the 3.25 percent electoral threshold to enter the Knesset.