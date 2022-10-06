Israel's Netanyahu released from hospital after fainting on Yom Kippur

'Netanyahu is back to full activity and is already on his way to his morning walk,' says a statement

Israel’s Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu was released from Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Thursday, after passing out during the Yom Kippur prayer the day before in a synagogue.

He was released after all the results of the tests he underwent proved to be completely normal, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

"Netanyahu is back to full activity and is already on his way to his morning walk," the statement continued. Additionally, the former premier posted a video of himself jogging on his Twitter account.

The Opposition Leader thanked all the dedicated medical staff at the medical center for their work. Israeli media quoted Netanyahu’s personal doctor as saying he looked "excellent, not even pale."

"The former prime minister began to feel ill in the synagogue during prayers," his office said in a statement on Wednesday. "He underwent a series of on-site tests that came back normal, and he is now feeling better. In order to be certain, Netanyahu went to the hospital independently."

His doctor had issued a reassuring statement that evening, stating that the former premier was feeling well but would spend the night in the hospital for further tests.

Wednesday night, Netanyahu tweeted: “Feeling well and thanking everyone for the support and the love,” adding the traditional wish of the High Holiday period, "May you be inscribed in the Book of Life."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished Netanyahu good health in a tweet sent shortly after the end of Yom Kippur.