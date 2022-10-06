Israel's Lapid during Yom Kippur War ceremony: 'We must prepare together'

'The victims of the Yom Kippur War did not fall so that Israeli society would fall apart from the inside'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday participated in the memorial ceremony for those who died during the Yom Kippur War on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl.

During his speech, Lapid noted that Israeli citizens "must be ready for any external threat, and we must prepare for it together."

"If we allow ourselves to fall apart in a time of relative peace - we will not know how to be together in a time of war."

He continued that Israel's "enemies should know that Israeli society is stronger than any argument. That Israeli strength is the strength of togetherness. That in our lives and in our deaths no one will be able to separate us."

"The soul-searching that every Jew conducts on Yom Kippur, the leaders must conduct even more carefully," Lapid said, referring to traditions that Jewish people carry out during the High Holidays.

"We must make sure that our eyes are open to any danger, that we are not captive to concepts that endanger us, that we do not miss opportunities for peace and that we do not ignore warnings about war."

"Out of the great pain for our victims, we must grow as one people. The victims of the Yom Kippur War did not fall so that Israeli society would fall apart from the inside," Lapid continued, possibly referring to the current political polarization within the country.

"The best way to remember them is to also remember the goal for which they sacrificed their lives: a strong, democratic Jewish state that does not leave anyone behind."