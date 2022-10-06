i24NEWS interview: Ayelet Shaked talks Lebanon, elections

'Gas from the Karish platform must be exploited and it is under Israeli control'

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told i24NEWS on Thursday that Israel must not give in to any threat from Lebanon’s armed Shiite movement Hezbollah over the maritime border agreement between the Jewish state and its northern neighbor.

Asked about the US-mediated negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, Shaked said she would soon attend a meeting to get more information.

"Once we have all the details, I will express myself on the merits, but what must be said is that the gas from the Karish platform must be exploited and that it is under Israeli control,” she asserted, referring to the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea that both countries claim.

While former Israeli prime minister and Opposition Leader Benajmin Netanyahu strongly lambasted any agreement with Beirut over the maritime border, Shaked said he would respect it despite everything if he became Israel’s premier again.

With Israel’s legislative elections just weeks away, Shaked stressed that without her Jewish Home party, there would be no right-wing bloc, citing a new poll released on Thursday which indicated that maintaining its candidacy would be profitable to Netanyahu.

“We will join Netanyahu and form a right-wing government. Without The Jewish Home, the left-wing bloc will grow stronger. The Jewish Home is the solution to creating a right-wing government. There can be no government without us. The interest of the right camp is that we pass the eligibility threshold,” she underlined.