Israel: Netanyahu ordered to return late cousin's gift

The court ruled that the sum was far more than what is acceptable for a gift between family members

Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu to return $300,000 to the estate of his deceased cousin and former benefactor, Nathan Milikowsky, ruling that the funds were an illegal gift.

The judges ruled that the money Netanyahu and his wife Sara received - while Netanyahu was prime minister - to fund their legal fees was a prohibited gift for a public official.

The court ruled that, although the two men are cousins, business interests were a more important factor in justifying the reason for the gift and that the sum was far more than what is acceptable for a gift between family members.

At the time, Milikovski explained to then-attorney general Avichai Mandelblit that he provided the funds "to relieve Netanyahu of any financial worries while he was in an important public role.”

The judges also ruled that the $566,000 loan he received from real estate tycoon Spencer Partrich was a prohibited gift but that it could be repaid according to their agreement, under the supervision of the state comptroller, since the comptroller and the attorney general approved the loan.

The good governance group Hatnua L'Tohar Hamidot welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, calling the transfer of these funds "invalid and dangerous."