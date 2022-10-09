Israel: High Court clears Arab Balad party for election run

All nine justices ruled that the party could run in the upcoming election

Israel's High Court overturned election committee rulings on Sunday, including one preventing Arab party Balad from running in the November 1 general elections.

Additionally, the court ruled that former Yamina members Amichai Chikli and Idit Silman could run on Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud slate. Chikli is currently ranted 14 on the slate.

The Jewish state's Central Election Committee barred Balad from running, concluding that the party “rejects Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state," thus violating a provision of Israel's Basic Law.

All nine justices ruled that the party could run in the upcoming election, expressing criticism of the CEC's decision. The ruling regarding Silman was also unanimous, whereas the decision regarding Chikli was more contentious.

“There is a shallow request here without evidence. The issue of disqualifying a party is too serious” for this sort of ruling, said Judge Anat Baron.

Regardless, Balad is not expected to cross the 3.25 percent electoral threshold to enter the parliament.

The request to disqualify the Arab party was submitted by We Are Together Towards a New Social Order, a minor political party that has never won a parliamentary seat. The appeal was drafted by Adalah – the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel.