Israel's Netanyahu calls Lebanon deal 'historic surrender'

The opposition leader says Israel's PM Yair Lapid conceded to 'all of Hezbollah's demands'

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the agreement announced earlier on Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on delimiting the maritime border with Lebanon.

In response to Lapid's proclamation that the agreement was "historic," the former prime minister called the US-brokered deal a "historic surrender."

Netanyahu said Lapid conceded to "all of Hezbollah's demands, claiming that Lapid was "frightened" and thus "surrendered."

Notably, the Likud chairman did not say that he would vote against the deal in Israel's parliament. However, Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked issued a statement saying that she would vote against the agreement if it is not brought to parliament for approval.

Lapid's Yesh Atid party quickly shot back at Netanyahu following his statement, saying that he "recited" the messages of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"The chairman of the opposition to the country, who was an enthusiastic supporter of the agreement, became a vocal opponent only because he was unable to achieve it himself," Yesh Atid said on Twitter.

"Recommendation to Netanyahu: put personal interest aside, listen to the heads of the security establishment who unanimously support the agreement, and praise Prime Minister Lapid who brings results to the citizens."