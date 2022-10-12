Maritime border deal to be presented to Israel’s Knesset

Prior to that, a cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday morning followed by a government meeting

The US-mediated maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon will be presented for review to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday evening.

According to the parliament’s Speaker Mickey Levy, the cabinet secretary requested for the Knesset to meet amid the ongoing Jewish High Holidays due to the “importance of the matter.” The lawmakers are set to meet at 1500 GMT.

Prior to that, a cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday morning followed by a government meeting, where a vote on the agreement will take place. Despite the Speaker's recommendation, members of the Knesset would only review the terms of the deal but will not vote on its approval.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced reaching the “historic” deal with Lebanon on the disputed maritime border which was a subject of ongoing negotiations mediated by the US envoy Amos Hochstein. The deal was also welcomed by Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who has previously threatened Israel over the territorial dispute.

According to the recent opinion polls, 40 percent of Israelis welcomed the agreement, while 29 percent spoke against it. Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday criticized Lapid for a “historic surrender” and condemned his decision to approve the deal via cabinet vote only ahead of the upcoming November election.

Other Israeli politicians also argued that the agreement which involves the demarcation of borders should stand a vote in the Knesset or be submitted to a referendum.