Israel: Gov approves Lebanon maritime deal by large majority

Israel's government on Wednesday approved the principles of the maritime agreement with Lebanon and Prime Minister Yair Lapid's proposal to submit the agreement to parliament.

The members of the Israeli government "expressed support for the importance and necessity at this time of the maritime agreement with Lebanon," a statement read.

"At the cabinet meeting, the professionals presented the principles of the agreement and its effects in strengthening national security and regional stability."

"The agreement and the explanatory notes will be presented tonight in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) and will be brought to the attention of all Knesset members and will be presented to the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee."

In 14 days, the maritime agreement will be submitted for parliamentary approval, in accordance with the regulations of the government's work and accompanied by the legal advisor in the approval of the entire process.

Earlier on Wednesday, a text of the US-mediated maritime agreement was revealed, stating that the US "understands [Lebanon/Israel] is prepared to establish its permanent maritime boundary, and conclude a permanent and equitable resolution regarding its maritime dispute with [Israel/Lebanon]."