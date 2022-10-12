Israel: Opposition parties work to delay Lebanon maritime deal

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu meets with members of his Likud party to discuss the agreement

Israeli lawmakers from the right-wing Likud and far-right Religious Zionism party made efforts on Wednesday to prevent the signing of Israel's maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionism party wrote a letter to parliament (Knesset) Speaker Micky Levy on Wednesday morning where he demanded that the Wednesday evening Knesset plenum session be canceled, calling it illegal.

He quoted a Knesset protocol that requires the Home Committee to approve any changes unanimously and that the ongoing Jewish holiday of Sukkot should be a factor in canceling the opening of the plenum.

According to a Knesset spokesperson, the plenum opening will be delayed by 30 minutes.

Additionally, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu met with members of his Likud party to discuss the agreement. However, only some party members were invited, but Likud clarified that Netanyahu would eventually speak to all of them in the coming days.

Netanyahu also met with Itamar Ben-Givr, leader of the Jewish Power faction, on Wednesday at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem.

After the meeting, Ben-Gvir wrote a tweet calling out several Israeli politicians, accusing them of "abandoning Israel's security and surrendering to Hezbollah."

"We will fix what you are ruining," he added.

Later on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office released a brief statement stating that he "informed the members of the government that he would invite... Netanyahu to a briefing on the maritime agreement with Lebanon."

It is still being determined whether Netanyahu, who is vehemently against the agreement, will accept the invitation. While he rejected such face-to-face briefings with former prime minister Naftali Bennett, he met twice with Lapid in August for security briefings.