Report: Israel's Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir agree on coordination ahead of elections

Netanyahu's goal is that Ben-Gvir would focus on those who did not vote in previous elections

Israel's Opposition Head Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on Wednesday with far-right Jewish Power faction leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, where they agreed to coordinate until the November 1 elections, according to Israeli media reports.

The politicians discussed how to focus their campaigns, as well as media coordination.

According to the unsourced report, Netanyahu's goal is that Ben-Gvir would focus on the "traditional" audience and those who did not vote in previous elections, instead of attracting Likud voters.

Ben-Gvir reportedly feels similarly and is not interested in Netanyahu running a campaign to attract voters from within his party's camp. Ben-Gvir and his faction now belong to Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism since the two parties agreed to merge at the urging of Netanyahu.

The report noted that the two meet weekly, yet no photos or communications have been released from any of these meetings.

In early September, Likud lawmaker and Netanyahu ally Miki Zohar defended Ben-Gvir, a controversial figure in Israeli politics, saying that he would "do anything" for him to be part of the next government.

Ben-Gvir's controversial nature stems from his admiration of the late Meir Kahane and previous convictions of incitement to racism.

A Channel 12 poll on Tuesday found that Likud is predicted to win 31 seats in the November 1 election and Religious Zionism 13 seats, making the Religious Zionism party the third-largest in the country. The Netanyahu bloc, in total, would earn 59 seats, not enough for the former premier to gain leadership again.