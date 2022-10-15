Israel: 'Firmer hand' needed with settlers, says head of left-wing party

'There needs to be a firmer hand toward settlers,' says Meretz head Zehava Galon

Head of Israel's left-wing Meretz party Zehava Galon on Saturday said that Defense Minister Benny Gantz "needs to restrain and moderate" Israeli soldiers.

During a cultural event in the central city of Petah Tikvah, Galon noted the "crazy increase in the number of Palestinians killed," stating, "There has been a loosening of open-fire regulations."

“The settlers are rioting in Palestinian [areas], and this creates an escalation,” she added. “The army secures convoys of settlers with all kinds of marches, and this is a provocation.”

"Whoever proposes bringing more Israeli soldiers into the West Bank - the area will escalate unnecessarily," she continued, adding, "There needs to be a firmer hand toward settlers."

The Meretz chief also spoke about far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, who leaders the Jewish Power faction within Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party.

“He is a bully and a provocateur. He came to Jerusalem accompanied by rioters from the hilltops — the defense minister should declare them to be a terrorist organization and call for the removal of Ben Gvir’s [parliamentary] immunity for encouraging incitement and terrorism,” she said.

Ben-Gvir was seen wielding a pistol Thursday night, pulling it out while visiting Sheikh Jarrah amid violent clashes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood.

“Ben Gvir is willing to pay the price of the blood of Jews and Arabs so that he can take pictures for his campaign,” Galon said. “He tells the police: ‘Shoot them with live fire!’ How did we come to this?”