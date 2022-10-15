Israel: Lawmaker cuts hair in solidarity with Iran protests

'There are not enough words to describe the respect I have for these women and girls,' says Sharren Haskel

Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel from the center-right National Unity party cut her hair while giving a speech in a show of solidarity with the protests gripping Iran.

During her speech at an International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) event, she said those protesting are "asking for freedom of worship and the right to decide for themselves which opinions to believe and how to live their lives."

"There are not enough words to describe the respect I have for these women and girls who are risking their lives in demand of freedom and a secure future for themselves and their children," Haskel said. "They are the ones leading the demonstrations."

She then cut her hair as a show of support for the movement. Those protesting in Iran have burned their headscarves - required in the Islamic State - and cut off locks of their hair to pay homage to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old young woman who died on September 13 for having worn her hijab incorrectly.

Last week, several dozen Israelis gathered in Jerusalem and demonstrated against the Iranian regime. Jerusalem's deputy mayor was one of the many people in attendance.

Israel's Foreign Ministry also released a video in late September titled "Israeli woman stand with Iranian woman," where Israeli women of all ages and from all social backgrounds showed their support for their "Iranian sisters."