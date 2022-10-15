Netanyahu book details frustration with Trump's Palestinian 'fixation'

Netanyahu details in his memoir using visual aids for Trump, including 'simple slides'

Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in his upcoming memoir his frustration with former US president Donald Trump's "fixation with the Palestinians" when they both served as leaders of their respective countries.

Netanyahu was reportedly determined to put off dealing with the Palestinian issue and instead focus on pursuing peace with neighboring Arab states. This led to the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw the Jewish state normalize ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

According to The Guardian, which obtained an advanced copy of Netanyahu's memoir "Bibi: My Story," the former premier described his frustration with Trump's "fixation" rather than “a great political deal of peace with Arab states that I believed was around the corner.”

Netanyahu detailed using visual aids for Trump - reportedly known for not reading most briefings - saying he showed “a simple slide for the president" while trying to convince the president that peace with the Palestinians was not feasible.

"It showed the distance from Tel Aviv to the 1967 lines to which the Palestinians demanded we retreat. Superimposed on the map was the distance from Trump Tower to the George Washington Bridge" to represent that the distances were very similar.

“‘Mr. President,’ I said, ‘would you let a regime that wants to annihilate you set up a state at the George Washington Bridge? Of course not. Neither would we,’" the memoir continued, according to The Guardian.

Netanyahu continued that the prospects of achieving peace with the Palestinians compared to other Arab countries were described using golf terms such as "hole-in-one" and "30-foot putt."

“The president got it. For the time being, at least, we had certainly moved him to a better place.”