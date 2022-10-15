Israel: Far-right MK says ready to demand 'legitimate' portfolio

'If we get a lot of mandates, we will have the legitimacy to demand significant portfolios,' says Smotrich

The head of Israel's far-right Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich said Saturday that, should his party be a part of the next government, he would not rule out demanding the Defense Minister position.

"If we get a lot of mandates, we will have the legitimacy to demand significant portfolios such as the defense and the treasury," Smotrich said during an interview with Channel 12.

The most recent polls earlier this week show the Religious Zionism party gaining 12-13 seats, placing it just behind Likud and Yesh Atid as Israel's third largest party, tied with National Unity.

When asked if he wanted to be Finance Minister, Smotrich replied, "It is a matter of how big we will be."

"If we win 15 or 16 seats, there will certainly be a right-wing government... Defense, Finance, Transportation is also an excellent portfolio, as is the Justice portfolio."

"You know what?" He continued. "We will have three, four, five portfolios within the party, and together we will lead changes."

Ayelet Shaked's Jewish Home party criticized Smotrich's desires in a statement, noting that the lawmaker's Israeli military service was shortened to 16 months.

"This is an expression of megalomania," the party stated. "Smotrich should first explain to his voters why he did not serve a full Israeli military service while every teen upon reaching age 18 risks his life so that we can live in the State of Israel in safety."