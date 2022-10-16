Israel's Gantz makes visit to Gush Etzion for Jewish holiday

'We will continue our activity against terrorism and expand it as much as necessary and by all means'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the settlement bloc of Gush Etzion on Sunday to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Gantz was hosted by Efrat Council Chief Oded Ravibi and accompanied by Culture Minister Chili Tropper, Assistant Defense Minister for Settlements Avi Elimelech and Commander of the West Bank Division Brigadier General Avi Blot.

Afterward, the Defense Minister visited the Beitar checkpoint, where he met Israeli military service members, thanked them for their service, and wished them a happy holiday.

"I finished a visit and tour of Gush Etzion that began at the Sukkah HaShalom in Efrat, a welcome initiative by the head of the council Oded Ravibi that symbolizes our Judaism that is based on neighborliness and dialogue, and on a good relationship with the security forces," Gantz said, according to a press release from his office.

"Our duty is to enable security and eradicate the threats. We are committed to this. After that, I visited the troops at the Beitar checkpoint who are on guard."

"We will continue our activity against terrorism and expand it as much as necessary and by all means - offensive, defensive, political and civil."

"On the eve of the holiday, I ask on your behalf to express appreciation to the commanders, the soldiers, the policemen who are on guard. We stand behind you and give you the full backing to act and neutralize any threat. The whole nation of Israel is behind you."