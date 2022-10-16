Israel: Balad party eulogizes Palestinian with alleged terror ties

Abu Tin was killed in clashes in Jenin on Friday with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group claiming him

Israel's Arab Balad party posted a statement on its official Facebook page eulogizing the death of a Palestinian doctor killed in clashes with the Israeli military.

A Facebook post was written on Friday, mourning Abdullah Abu Tin - a medical professional with licensing with the Palestinian Health Ministry - with part of a poem that read, “May Allah protect you, for no prophet like you has been seen or heard."

The post concluded with, “May God have mercy on you," and included a photo of Abu Tin.

Abu Tin was killed in clashes in Jenin on Friday, with an Israeli security source claiming the doctor was armed and directly involved in the battle.

Shortly after his death, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group claimed 43-year-old Abu Tin as a member.

The group said he died "defending the homeland" while "in an armed clash" with Israeli forces, including a photo of him posing with several assault rifles.

Balad was barred last month from running in Israel's general election, set for November 1, as the Central Elections Committee - made up of representatives from all political parties in parliament - accepted allegations that the party violated the country's Basic Law.

This law states that a party may not run if its actions or platform include "negation of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state," "incitement to racism" or "support for armed struggle by a hostile state or by a terrorist organization against the State of Israel."

However, Balad appealed the decision, and Israel's High Court overturned the ruling against the party. Regardless, the party isn't expected to cross the 3.25 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.