Report: Israel's Netanyahu refuses to be photographed with far-right MK

The two attended a Simchat Torah event in the Lubavitch village of Kfar Chabad in central Israel

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly refused to ascend the stage during a holiday event as long as far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Givr was there, in hopes of avoiding being photographed with him, sources told Israeli media.

The two attended a Simchat Torah event in the central Israeli village of Kfar Chabad on Monday night. Netanyahu's office told organizers he would not participate in the event but reportedly changed his mind upon learning that Defense Minister Benny Gantz would be there.

According to these reports, several of the event organizers went on stage to attempt to remove Ben-Gvir in response to Netanyahu's demands. The far-right lawmaker was allegedly angered by this, responding, "Shame on you."

In some clips, organizers can be heard saying, "He (Netanyahu) won't go up if Itamar doesn't go down."

Ben-Gvir can also be heard arguing with someone who says, “I am not letting anyone speak, just Bibi,” referring to the former premier by his nickname.

It is only after Ben-Gvir heads for the stairs that Netanyahu agrees to get on the stage. The Jewish Power head was reportedly humiliated by the incident.

One of Netanyahu's associates told Ben-Gvir that their joint image would "prevent the option of a broad government with Gantz," Israeli media reported.

Ben-Gvir responded on Tuesday morning during an interview that "the public does not want a dangerous government of Netanyahu and Gantz."

"I was asked to get off the stage in Kfar Chabad on the grounds that it was Netanyahu's request, and I know that one of his advisers talked about the fact that my picture with him could interfere with a broad government of Netanyahu and Gantz," he continued, saying that he was "disappointed."

Last week, reports came out that Netanyahu held a meeting with Ben-Gvir, where the two agreed to coordinate on campaign focus and media appearances until the November 1 elections.

Ben-Gvir's faction is part of Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, which is predicted to gain 13 seats in the next election. The two parties joined together at the urging of Netanyahu, who feared a separate run might result in fewer seats for his right-wing bloc.